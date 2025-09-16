(KNUE-FM) You've probably seen headlines about concerns people have shared regarding the alleged "Ozempic Face," but what about "Ozempic teeth?"

It's so frustrating. I know many dear people who have found Ozempic extremely helpful, and in some cases, life-changing. While I've not taken it, I've been encouraged to know it is an option if needed.

Then, of course, the other shoe drops, so to speak.

What Does "Ozempic Face" Really Mean?

We've heard about the potential pitfalls of what some call "Ozempic face." That refers to facial side effects that some doctors and patients have noticed. Some GLP-1 users have complained about more hollowed cheeks and that fine lines have become more prominent.

READ MORE: South Texas County Faces Dementia Crisis Touching Nearly Every Family

Others have faced these issues when losing a significant amount of weight quickly, and a reminder to pace ourselves when embarking on a weight loss journey, whether via GLP-1 medications or any other method.

Now Texans Are Talking About "Ozempic Teeth"

Some dentists are raising concerns over potential hazards to GLP-1 users' dental health.

A recent article from Unilad reports that some patients taking these medications have noticed some signs of gum disease, damage to enamel, and dry mouth that they hadn't experienced before.

Dentists Warn About Oral Health Side Effects

What may be causing these dental issues?

In the Unilad article, a simulation of how GLP-1 meds work in the body revealed how they slow the digestive process, which can cause some of the side effects I've heard my friends discuss, including nausea or vomiting and dry mouth.

How Dry Mouth Connects to Dental Issues

Ah, dry mouth.

We already know from our dentists and dental hygienists that dry mouth can cause bacteria to increase in our mouths, leading to bad breath and even tooth decay.

Get our free mobile app

Granted, not everyone has had these issues. However, consider this a reminder to take extra good care of your dental health while taking these drugs.

Tips for Protecting Your Teeth on GLP-1 Medications

If you're currently taking Ozempic, what steps can you take to protect your oral health?

Make sure to stay well-hydrated throughout the day.

Keep saliva flowing in your mouth with sugar-free gum or lozenges.

Brush and floss regularly, even if you don't want to. It can be beneficial.

Don't neglect your dental check-ups so issues can be detected early.

Any experiences with Ozempic, positive or negative, you'd like to share? Share your thoughts at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Top 10 Causes of Death in Texas Here is a look at the top causes of death for all people in the state of Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins