(KNUE-FM) I know many people whose lives have been touched by dementia. It is a heartbreaking scenario, and we are just now starting to give it the discussion and the compassion it deserves on a larger scale.

Get our free mobile app

Dementia's Widespread Reach in South Texas

In one close-knit county in South Texas, though, dementia isn't something we hear about from time to time or when we face it head-on while doing our best to care for our loved ones--it's a community-wide reality.

About 8 hours south of Tyler, Texas, Starr County is experiencing a heartbreaking reality as dementia has progressed past "normal" statistics and is a part of everyday life.

According to an article from The Atlantic, residents in Starr County shared that almost every family includes at least one family member struggling with memory loss.

READ MORE: Popular Hand Soap Recall – ‘Could Cause Life-Threatening Sepsis’



For any of us whose lives have been touched by dementia, we know the toll it can take on families--both emotionally and financially--and on a practical level.

What makes it even more complicated? This region already has sparse options when it comes to medical care.

What Are the Root Causes of the High Dementia Rates in Starr County, Texas?

The causes of a higher rate of dementia in this Texas county go beyond "natural aging."

Other factors include minimal and/or poor access to regular healthcare, a higher rate of diabetes, and overall poverty in Starr County. On top of that, the cultural expectation in this mostly Hispanic community is that one will care directly for relatives at home.

Of course, given limited access to care and resources, there aren't many other options. That means family members do their best despite lacking outside support or, in some cases, the training they need.

This Reveals More About the State of Healthcare in Rural Texas and America, Generally

Although this is happening in Starr County, we should all pay attention. As rural Texas populations continue to age, the need for quality, affordable care will continue to rise.

The heartbreaking reality that the residents of Starr County are facing should be a wake-up call for us all--including a call for compassion.

Top Earning GoFundMe Accounts from Texas Here is a look at some of the top earning GoFundMe Accounts from Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins