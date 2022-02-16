NFL star and Palestine native Adrian Peterson made headlines over the Super Bowl weekend but not in a good way. The free agent running back got into some hot water on a flight back to Texas in a situation with his wife Ashley.

According to a Los Angeles Airport Police statement, they received a call around 8:30 a.m. local time Sunday about possible domestic violence.

KTLA/ YouTube KTLA/ YouTube loading...

ESPN is reporting that Peterson and his wife Ashley were on board a flight from LA to Houston when police were called to respond to "a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim." The 36 year old, who ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,918 career rushing yards, was removed from the flight and was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division. He was given a $50,000 bail and released Sunday afternoon on bond. Ashley remained on the flight and returned to Houston but did not press charges.

Both Adrian And Ashley Have Come Out With Statements Saying Its A "Private Matter"

In a telephone interview with Fox 26 in Houston, Adrian said that he and his wife, Ashley, "got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger." He went on to add that police told him that due to a "scratch on her finger" they had to take him into custody. For her part Ashley took to Instagram to defend her husband posting the following to her page:

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has decided not to charge Adrian Peterson

Peterson's case will now be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney, who will examine the case and still could charge Peterson with misdemeanor domestic violence but it seems highly unlikely. The 15-year veteran, finished this past season on injured reserve with the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him to their practice squad in December after his three-game stint with the Tennessee Titans and while he's not signed to any team right now he plans to keep playing next season.

Olde English Style 10,000 sq. ft. Home For Sale On Lake Palestine The outside of this home sitting on the shores of Lake Palestine looks as if it's been pulled right out of a fairy tale book or right from the English country-side.



East Texans Who Have Played in the Super Bowl It's one thing to make it to the NFL. It's another to actually make it all the way to the championship game. These East Texans have done just that with their team.

Magnificent Lake Palestine Dream Home Has It's Own Helipad You will be spoiled from this property, especially after being treated to some beautiful sunrises from the shore of Lake Palestine.