(KNUE-FM) Whenever you hear about new traffic cameras popping up in Texas, you’re going to get lots of different opinions, most of which will probably not love the idea of more cameras but there are new cameras headed to Panola County and officials say it’s all about boosting public safety.

What Are Flock Safety License Plate Readers?

According to KETK, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced it has begun placing Flock Safety observation cameras equipped with Automatic License Plate Reading technology around the county.

READ MORE: Texas Driving Laws: Know The Consequences Of Violations

How the Cameras Are Funded

The cameras were provided through a grant by the Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority (TMVCPA). They applied for the grant last year and it was awarded to Panola County in hopes of reducing motor vehicle-related crime and increasing the chances of identifying suspects involved in crimes in the area.

The cameras are going into strategic locations including along public roadways and in positions to watch traffic. The cameras will also be used to reduce crime and for public safety such as AMBER Alerts or Silver Alerts.

Get our free mobile app

What This Means for Panola County Residents

Law enforcement wants to stress to all citizens in Panola County that these cameras will not be used to collect data for law-abiding citizens. The information collected will only be handled in accordance withstate law and department policies.

While many Texans will not love to hear about the extra cameras, which is understandable, these new cameras could be a great tool for law enforcement to track criminals who are passing through the area, possibly in a stolen vehicle. These cameras are going to be beneficial even if we don’t like the idea of extra cameras on our vehicles.

The Top 10 Funny Rejected Texas License Plates The Texas DMV allows you to construct a message using: letters, numbers, spaces, and symbols including hyphens, periods, hearts, stars, or the state silhouette. However the message is not allowed to be indecent, vulgar, or have derogatory content.