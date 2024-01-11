The Paranormal Cirque is Coming to Tyler, TX and You can Win Tickets!

Fans of frightful experiences are sure to love this new world of Paranormal Cirque, but those easily scared may want to turn away.

The Paranormal Cirque is coming to Tyler, Texas from January 18 - 21 and is ready to share a frightful and entertaining experience with guests. If you're reading this and are interested in attending this event, then keep on reading to find out how you can win a pair of (2) tickets from us!

What is the Paranormal Cirque?

Let me start by saying this event IS NOT for all ages. Those under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or an adult guardian over 21 with a valid ID. Anyone under 13 will not be admitted. Also note that this show does use strobe lights.

Under the big black and red top tent you will find acrobats, illusionist, freaks, mysterious creatures, and other elements of a so called 'normal' circus... except with a paranormal twist.

The shows site describes it as,

A crazy yet fun fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings you back to when we dream ... and when we had nightmares and fantasies.

This will be an experience like no other!

How to Win Tickets

To win tickets all you have to do is follow the prompts below and get social with us! Go and download our app, give us a follow on Facebook, share one of our post, or any of the other ways to get social with us below.

Winners will be contacted on January 17.