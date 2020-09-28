Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Casey and Mindi Humpherys are defending themselves after being parent-shamed online. Video of their 6-month-old baby boy waterskiing has gone viral, and of course, people are now accusing them of child abuse.

First of all, it's adorable. Take a look at the Humpherys' Instagram video below. It shows baby Rich thoroughly enjoying himself while Dad is within arm's length.

The video of the boy water skiing on Lake Powell (on the Utah-Arizona border) quickly went viral. While some liked the video and heaped praise on the Humpherys, others were quick to share their criticisms.

"This child is far too young to be on the water unattended -- is in real danger of drowning or letting go and seriously hurting himself," one commenter posted.

The couple told GMA that the boat towing Rich was only going about five miles per hour, and that Casey was riding in a separate boat alongside the baby. They're taking strangers' criticism in stride.