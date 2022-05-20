Parker McCollum Announces Austin City Limits Live Taping, IN ALL CAPS

Austin City Limits Live is the longest running music series in television history, it's an institution. The likes of Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King, and Willie Nelson are enshrined in the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. In fact, did you know that it was Willie Nelson who performed on the premiere episode way back in 1974?

Many legends have recorded there, and soon Parker McCollum will add his name to the esteemed list. Yesterday, The Limestone Kid revealed the big news, IN ALL CAPS, on Twitter that he'll be doing an ACL LIVE taping.

This week Austin City Limits announced their slate of summer tapings for Season 48: "June 21 brings us the remarkable songwriting of Toronto’s The Weather Station; July 13 welcomes the return of celebrated singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile in her third appearance; July 17 features the distinctive indie pop of Lucius; and July 26 showcases fast-rising Texas country sensation Parker McCollum."

It'll be a busy week for McCollum, as four days later Texas will be on full display in Kansas City. If you missed the announcement, George Strait has added the Limestone Kid to his GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium show, set for July 30th.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to continuously stream Parker, and all the best Texas and Red Dirt imaginable without commercials, 24/7. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.

How About a Full Tour of George Strait's Stunning San Antonio Adobe Estate? Some good news for a potential buyer, the asking price for the property just dropped $600,000 -- now this marvelous home can be yours for a mere $6.9 million. Quick math and the mortgage on that loan will be just south of $40,000 per month.