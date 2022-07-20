Did You Hear Parker McCollum’s Austin City Limits Taping is Rescheduled?

Austin City Limits Live is the longest running music series in television history, it's an institution. The likes of Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King, and Willie Nelson are enshrined in the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. In fact, did you know that it was Willie Nelson who performed on the premiere episode way back in 1974?

Many legends have recorded there, and soon Parker McCollum will add his name to the esteemed list... But it looks like he'll now be waiting just a couple months longer.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Parker will no longer be able to perform ACL on July 26th as originally scheduled. Thanks to the incredible team at ACL, we are happy to announce his appearance has been rescheduled for September 7th and we can’t wait to bring the fans one hell of a show!”

Back in May, The Limestone Kid revealed that he'd be doing an ACL LIVE taping. Originally scheduled for July 26th, it was announced today that that appearance has been rescheduled "due to unforeseen circumstances" to September 7th.

As far as we can tell McCollum will still be in Kansas City next week though. If you missed the announcement, George Strait added the Limestone Kid to his GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium show on July 30th.

