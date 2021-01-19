It had been a long time coming, but late last year, Ray Wylie Hubbard finally made his "Austin City Limits" debut. Yeah, sure it was during a world-wide pandemic, but hell, we're looking for to this episode nonetheless.

In his post on social media to break the news, Hubbard confirmed that there would be no fans in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions, but he assured us that he'll be "weird" but fine, "as the crowd at those taping add so much to the vibe... But I've played gigs with no one in the audience before so it'll be pretty righteous anyway. Just know I would have have tried to get a bunch of you cats on here on the guest list."

At the age of 73, RWH has crossed off several band bucket-list-type milestones off of late. Last year he signed with Big Machine Records, in 2019 he made his Opry debut, and of course, now, his ACL debut.

The legendary Texan released his major record debut last summer. The star-studded project, Co-Starring, features a slew of great cameos including Ringo Starr, Don Was, Joe Walsh, Chris Robinson, Ronnie Dunn, Ashley McBryde, Cadillac Three, and many more.

Saving Country Music pointed out that "Hubbard has actually appeared on the show briefly before, when he took the stage with fellow Austin songwriter Hayes Carll to perform the song they wrote together, “Drunken Poet’s Dream.” But this will be the first time the Austin legend has played his own, complete, set.