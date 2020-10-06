Ray Wylie Hubbard to Make Long-Overdue ‘Austin City Limits’ Debut

It's been a long time coming, but later this month, Ray Wylie Hubbard is set to finally make his "Austin City Limits" debut.

Saving Country Music pointed out that "Hubbard has actually appeared on the show briefly before, when he took the stage with fellow Austin songwriter Hayes Carll to perform the song they wrote together, “Drunken Poet’s Dream.” But this will be the first time the Austin legend has played his own, complete, set.

In his post on social media to break the news, Hubbard confirmed that there will be no fans in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions, but he assured us that he'll be "weird" but fine, "as the crowd at those taping add so much to the vibe... But I've played gigs with no one in the audience before so it'll be pretty righteous anyway. Just know I would have have tried to get a bunch of you cats on here on the guest list."

At the age of 73, RWH has crossed off several band bucket-list-type milestones off of late. This year he signed with Big Machine Records, last year he made his Opry debut, and of course, now, his ACL debut on Thursday, October 21st.

The legendary Texan released his major record debut over the summer. The star-studded Co-Starring features a slew of great cameos including Ringo Starr, Don Was, Joe Walsh, Chris Robinson, Ronnie Dunn, Ashley McBryde, Cadillac Three, and many more.