We could keep talking about how sh*tty last year was, but what's the point? And besides there were some great things that happened, like Parker McCollum's break out in 2020, despite itself.

McCollum's latest EP, Hollywood Gold, debuted at number 10 on the Billboard country chart, and became the highest-selling debut for the year according to ABC News Radio. In addition his first national single, "Pretty Heart" (which went No.1 in Texas earlier in the begging of the year), closed out last year No. 1 on national radio, and was certified gold by the RIAA, marking 500,000 units sold, In addition it was a Top 10 selling single and was the 41st most played song on country radio in 2020.

So how about some more good news. I was on vacation last week so I'm a little late sharing this one, but on New Year's Eve The Limestone Kid hit us with a hot new track. The Kid dropped "To Be Loved By You", and we are absolutely digging it.

