Parker McCollum Suddenly Postpones THREE Tour Dates

Hate to see this for out friends over there in Georgia and Florida who've been waiting a while to see The Limestone Kid, but Parker McCollum has postponed his shows this weekend in the Peach and Sunshine States.

Yesterday afternoon (Jan. 12), the Texas native took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news, but also revealed the newly rescheduled dates.

“Hey y’all, due to positive COVID cases on the team & us wanting to keep everybody safe, we’ve rescheduled the shows this weekend,” McCollum wrote. “Jacksonville’s new date is Feb 6. Orlando, the new date is April 7, & Augusta, I’ll see y’all Feb 26,” McCollum added. “All tickets will be honored so hang onto them!”

Hate to see another live show fall to COVID, but that's the world we're living in right now.

If you missed it Parker teamed up with the newly crowned most-bad-ass grandma of the year, Kris Wood. Who got her granddaughter Parker for Christmas, this video is too sweet. Congratulations to you, Nana Wood, you are officially the coolest grandmother in the universe. All my grandma ever got me was socks.

A headliner for years here in Texas last year, McCollum released his major-label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, last summer. The album features what became his first Billboard No. 1 “Pretty Heart.”

And of course he's got another bucket-list show on the books for this year, he's back home in Texas for a headlining performance at RODEOHOUSTON on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Texas Mansion For Sale That Looks Like a Prison I'm sure you've never seen a mansion that looks like this one. It's for sale at $5 million dollars, and looks similar to a prison.

You'll Never Believe The Price Tag on This Custom Hickory Creek Palace Looking for a home that can that has a garage that can accommodate all 16 of your vehicles? Well, then this palatial estate is not for you. Too small, my man. But if you've only got 15 cars, read on friend.