It has been a career month for The Limestone Kid. Earlier in October Parker McCollum landed his first national Top 10, first Gold Record, and released his new EP; but somehow this week is even better, and it's not even Halloween yet.

McCollum's new EP Hollywood Gold debuted at number 10 on the Billboard country chart, and subsequently became the highest-selling debut this year according to ABC News Radio. In addition his first national single, "Pretty Heart" (which went No.1 in Texas earlier in the year), just entered the Top 10, and has now been certified gold by the RIAA, marking 500,000 units sold.

Parker's latest release to Texas radio is the fan-favorite "Young Man's Blues." First thing you'll notice is it is more up-tempo than the version he's been singing at live shows, but we're digging it, it's going over great on the radio.

As far as the inspiration for title of his new EP, McCollum addressed that during a Facebook Live video back in September. Turns out the name was the name of his grandfather's racehorse:

"I was listening to my grandma tell a story about this Australian racehorse that my granddad had been kinda hellbent to buy at one point way back in the day." Soon after his grandfather bought the horse named "Hollywood Gold," the horse was stolen. "My granddad would go out looking for this horse for months and months at a time, and they ended up finding it." The story was one told over and over in his family he explained, "I kept hearing Hollywood Gold, and I said, 'Man, what a great name, kind of for the album or for the EP.'

