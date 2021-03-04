It's gonna be more than just No. 1 country singles for Parker McCollum, The Limestone Kid has entered the wine business. His new signature wine, "To Be Loved By You," the name inspired by his latest release to radio, is now available to order.

And his fellow artists are among the first to get a bottle. When he announced his latest venture, Shane Smith asked for him to "ship a box for me and @holden_ilseng out here," Mike Ryan inquired about a monthly subscription, and Koe Wetzel wasn't messing around, "Lemme get a case or 8" he wrote on the post.

Parker teamed with Christeni Vineyards to create the wine with the "tastes of Blackberry, strawberry jam, spice aromas followed by fennel, anise, sage, dried herbs and sage notes, giving way to a silky smooth finish of vanilla, cream and lush tannins." Order a bottle here.

Last month a few million people who woke up not knowing Parker McCollum learned exactly who The Limestone Kid is, as McCollum performed his first career No. 1 "Pretty Heart" for a national audience on The 3rd Hour of The Today Show.

