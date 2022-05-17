More Photos from Red Dirt BBQ & Music Fest! Are You in These?

Thanks again to everyone who came out to party with us at our 8th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in downtown Tyler, Texas, presented by i20 Dodge, 101.5 KNUE, and Radio Texas, LIVE!

It was another sold-out success on the brick streets. What an incredible lineup it was. And although it was arguably one of the WARMEST Red Dirt shindigs to date, it was epically fun. And that will be very evident in the photos you'll see here. This is PART 2 of the many incredible photos by Cory Hoover. If you missed PART 1, you can check those out below!

It was an honor to introduce East Texas to rising stars William Beckmann and Kylie Frey, both of whom we'll probably be looking to headline the show in the next few years, they left big impressions on attendees. Their talent is through the roof.

And of course, it was awesome to host a couple of East Texas natives, and two of the hottest young acts in the scene: Kolby Cooper and Pecos and the Rooftops brought the heat. Oh, and pretty soon we're going to have to rename the festival after an ETX fan favorite, the Wade Bowen BBQ & Music Festival, this was his third time in our lineup -- wonderful as always.

And last but CERTAINLY not least, we were honored to bring the legendary Robert Earl Keen on stage as our headliner for the final time in East Texas. Keen will be retiring from playing publicly in September, and it is in fact a very sure thing. I asked him if he'd consider coming out of retirement if someone like George Strait or Willie Nelson asked him to and he said, "nope!"

Of course, we must give a HUGE shout-out to our BBQ joints. We couldn't do this without them. Hailing from all around the Lone Star State to share their smoked meats with us: Brett's Backyard Bar-B-Que, Brisket Love Barbecue & Ice House, David Dan, Guess, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Helberg Barbecue, Hill, Hutchins BBQ, Meat Church, Mimsy's Craft Barbecue, Poke In Da Event World Championship BBQ & Catering, Reveille Barbecue Co., Slaughter's BBQ Oasis, Smiley's Crafte Barbecue, Sunbird Barbecue, Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue, Country Tavern, Feges BBQ, Kreuz Market, Tyler's Barbeque, and Noma. Thank you to each one of you, this event would not be possible without you.

OK, on to the photos, which are epic and many:

