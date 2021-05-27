I get it, we're all tired of restrictions. But things have been out of hand for too long. It's been an unprecedented year, but guys, mistreating a flight attendant, or anyone for doing their job, is not only inappropriate, it's lame.

It's unclear what lead up to this, the lady is claiming self-defense, but that doesn't seem to be true according to the accused's fellow passengers.

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant had two of her teeth knocked out by a passenger after she asked her to remain seated while the aircraft was taxiing according to witnesses. Yeah, a rule you have to follow aboard every flight in the world.

“What I saw was the flight attendant in the front suddenly start screaming ‘No, No, No! Stop!’, and running toward the back,” wrote Susan Marie Stidham, who captured the video. “The woman in the back was attacking the flight attendant, punching her in the head.”

According to Southwest Airlines spokesperson Chris Mainz, the female passenger "repeatedly ignored standard inflight instructions and became verbally and physically abusive upon landing."

This is not an isolated incident, as air travel ticks back up assaults on flight attendants is up dramatically. The Federal Aviation Administration usually handles 150 incidents of unruly passengers in a full year, but this year has already reported 2,500 cases, and it's only May.

Go run a mile, buy a punching bag and punch it. Don't verbally or physically assault anyone for doing their job.