Funny Guy Shares Story of Patrick Mahomes Crushing 23 Coors at his Dallas Show

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is now 27-years-old, but is nowhere close to slowing down, at least according to comedian Andrew Santino. This story took place when Santino did a show in Dallas, TX.

It's no secret that NFL MVP and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes loves Coors Light, anybody else remember the Coors Cake he got for his birthday a couple of years ago? But this story further proves just how much Mahomes loves silver bullets, and it's by the case btw.

So, last week I randomly watched Comedian Andrew Santino new Netflix special, which was the first time I'd heard of him. Apparently Mahomes, though, has been a fan much longer. Santino was a guest recently on the Pardon My Take podcast, and shared the great story how he and Mahomes became friends.

“He came for the first show, and he was like ‘Man so f*ckin’ fun,’ and he goes, ‘Alright, well then where do you want us now?’ And I was like, ‘Oh I’ll see you. I’m going to do the second show. You guys go have fun and I’ll see ya whenever.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I think we’re gonna stay for the second show.’ He goes on... then "the server comes up to me she’s like, ‘That’s your party right?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, whatever I’ll take care of the bill' and she's like ‘No no, no we’re comping everything anyway, I just want to let you know like we have someone that’s going to get more Coors Light, because Mr. Mahomes has finished all the Coors Light. I’m not kidding when I say this, maybe 13 the first show, and maybe 10 the second show..”

Patrick loves him some Coors Light.

In football news the Jacksonville Jaguars will be heading to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs Saturday (Jan, 21) to take on Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

