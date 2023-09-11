Best Bad Fan Takes After ’17 Patrick Mahomes Signing Will Have You Laughing

Remember folks, the internet never forgets. I'm sure a few of these, probably perfectly fine, folks wish it would. Before Whitehouse, TX native Patrick Mahomes was the face of the NFL he was just another Top 10 draft pick that not everyone had a lot of faith in.

The Chiefs, who at the time had game-manager extraordinaire Alex Smith at QB1, were originally slated to have the 27th overall selection, but you may recall that they traded up in the draft with the Buffalo Bills for the 10th overall selection, the pick that became Mahomes.

Today the move looks genius, but at the time not everyone was happy about it. And, it's true that a lot of times draft selections wind up being a crap shoot. But this one paid off huge for Kansas City.

Mahomes resume since taking over as QB1 in 2018:

A post from the Kansas City Chiefs official Facebook page from the day they signed him popped up in my newsfeed, and the comments are legendary. Legendary bad. Pretty funny to look back and read hot takes from so many who were so certain that he'd be a bust.

Meanwhile Mahomes and company will be looking to bounce back from their 21-20 Loss to the Detroit Lions to kick off the '23 season, and there's no reason to expect that they won't.

