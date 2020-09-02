Patrick Mahomes receives Super Bowl Ring, Pops the Question

September 1 was a huge day for Patrick Mahomes. For one, he received his Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring in a celebration at Arrowhead Stadium. But even bigger, last night, Patrick proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews. She said "Yes."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Tuesday, September 1, the Kansas City Chiefs, along with many friends and family, gathered for a socially distant celebration of their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In that ceremony, players received their championship rings. The ring is a gorgeous mix of diamonds and rubies.

Pretty sweet. Our East Texas superstar, Patrick Mahomes, was very excited to show off his new bling.

But Patrick wasn't the only one to receive some new jewelry. In a romantic outdoor dinner at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews. Of course, she said "Yes."

Patrick and Brittany have been together since their high school days in East Texas. Brittany went to her Instagram page to share the awesome news.

brittanylynne via Instagram

brittanylynne via Instagram

brittanylynne via Instagram

brittanylynne via Instagram

East Texas has been so proud of Patrick Mahomes. From cheering him on at Whitehouse's Wildcat stadium to running and juking his way around Texas Tech's Jones AT&T Stadium then leading his Kansas City Chiefs to their Super Bowl LIV victory in only his third year in the league.

Congratulations Patrick and Brittany.