Whitehouse's own Patrick Mahomes has pretty much become the face of the NFL in his four years in the league. Being the face of the league you would expect to be on the cover of the biggest football video game, too. Well, Patrick will now have done that twice in three years as he will share the Madden 22 cover with Tom Brady.

Every Sunday, East Texans are gathered around the TV rooting on the Whitehouse Wildcat draped in red and gold. Yes, a part of Cowboys nation is now Chiefs nation and we're all okay with that. It was a big deal here when Patrick made the cover of Madden 20. He broke from the Madden cover curse that year and lead the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

Patrick Mahomes electrifying play as the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs is a must watch any Sunday. Some are saying that Mahomes could break 2021 hall of fame inductee Peyton Manning's single season passing yards record (5.477 yards) this season. You know what, if we were in Vegas, I would put money on that.

2021 is looking to be a big year for the Chiefs. They've added to their offensive line to protect Patrick. New right tackle, Orlando Brown, Jr., has even said that "no one in this world touches Pat Mahomes." They also added right guard, Kyle Long, who came back after taking a year off. He did suffer a leg injury that could keep him out of training camp but is expected to be ready once the season starts.

All in all, it is shaping up to be an excellent 2021-2022 season for Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs. Go Chiefs!

