MUST HEAR: William Beckmann Amazes with Cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘I’m on Fire’

William Beckmann. If you aren't familiar with the name, man, you have been missing out. He caught our attention with his ear-bending "Bourbon Whiskey," earlier this year, and this amazing talent, who was raised on the Mexican border in the town of Del Rio, Texas, has an incredible future ahead of him.

The 25 year-old crooner could be described as a hybrid blend of Traditional Country and Americana. And as you might expect from someone who grew up in Del Rio, in addition to country music, Beckmann was exposed to and developed a fondness for a variety of Latin music.

Keeping it in his hometown, at the age of 16, Beckmann was "discovered" by living legend Radney Foster. In fact when Beckmann made his Radio Texas, LIVE! this past summer he credited Foster with teaching him how to write songs.

In late 2018, Beckmann released a 7 song EP titled Outskirts of Town, he made a splash when won the Texas Regional Radio and Music Future Faces Show with his song “Bourbon Whiskey.”

It was at this show that he caught the ear of Texas Music stalwart, Randy Rogers, who eventually signed on to manage him. And it seems to have been a whirl ever since for Beckmann; who has been opening for and developing friendships with many of the scene's premier acts including Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Robert Earl Keen, Parker McCollum, and Flatland Cavalry.

Beckmann has already released new music this year, and he has plans to record and release more new music before 2022, in the meantime give his cover of Bruce Springsteen's "I'm on Fire."

