WARNING TEXAS: Your Pet’s Microchip Might Not Work Right Now

Texas pet owners will want to check their pet's microchip today to ensure that it is still registered. A massive Texas-based microchipping company has silently closed down leaving pet owners across The Lone Star State scrambling.

The company called Save This Life has shut down and it appears didn't tell any of its customers. This means that if you were to lose your family's dog today, there's a chance that a potential good samaritan won't be able to track you down.

If your pet's chip is from Save This Life, it is currently not linked to anything. That means there is no way to contact you. The good news is your pet's microchip is fine, the information is still available, and this isn't difficult to fix.

The American Animal Hospital Association does keep a central database of all the chip numbers. So, now all you have to do is re-register it through a different company. Some do it free of charge but others do charge for it, usually, it's around $20. Click here for more information on how to re-register.

You'll also want to check with your vet as they might have your pet's chip number on file, or they can scan it. If you know your pet's chip number you can check it yourself at The Microchip Registry Lookup:

This registry lookup tool does not disclose pet owner information or allow pet owners to update their pets’ microchips. It is a lookup tool to help identify the registry where a pet’s microchip is registered.

Important note: all bad chips start with "991" or "900164."

