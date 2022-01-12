Recently, we reached out and asked East Texas to share with us your most unique pet names. AND even better? So many shared photos of their adorable fur babies, too!

I gotta say, Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, Hallsville, Lindale, Canton, and all of our East Texas sister cities have some of THE most adorable pets we've ever seen anywhere. And it's not surprising. We LOVE our animals in East Texas.

And seriously, these names are fantastic!

You know what? I think one of my very favorite things about people, in general, is how much some of us love our animal friends. It's one of the most unifying, heartwarming things we have in common.

There's something particularly joyful about hearing people talk about their pets.

It's like all of a sudden the "adult" cares of the world fall away and we're all just innocent kids again. And right now, more than ever, I think we could all use a dose of that. Ya know?

On top of that, we have some extremely creative and funny people here in East Texas. Some of your pet names are brilliant! I love how some people named their pets after their favorite TV shows or a literary character they love.

Some just gave them funny names sure to make you chuckle or at least smile. When you peruse this photo gallery below of some of the cutest pets anywhere with some of the most unique names around, I think you'll agree.

Let's take a look:

Thanks to You, Here's Over 100 of THE Most Unique Pet Names in East Texas! (Pt. 1) Not only are these pet photos you shared adorable, but the names are just so creative! Love it, East Texas!

Thanks to You, Here's Over 100 of THE Most Unique Pet Names in East Texas! (Pt. 2) Not only are these pet photos you shared adorable, but the names are just so creative! Love it, East Texas!