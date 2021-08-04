Choose your Top 5 favorite songs from the list below. The top five vote-getters each weekday will be played at 5. So, be sure and listen on your radio, right here on KNUE.com or through the new KNUE app, because we could be playing your favorite song. What will we play today? That's for you to decide. Just vote for your favorite songs from the list below and we'll tally up the top five just before 5.

Get our free mobile app

This Week's Top 5 at 5: Vote for Your 5 Songs

Outdoor Paradise Showcased in Mineola Home and Property For Sale Check out this amazing home for sale now in Mineola:

The Best Barbecue Ribs Around Tyler Can Be Found Here: Locals in East Texas speak up about the best place to get ribs.