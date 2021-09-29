Choose your Top 5 favorite songs from the list below. The top five vote-getters each weekday will be played at 5. So, be sure and listen on your radio, right here on KNUE.com or through the new KNUE app, because we could be playing your favorite song. What will we play today? That's for you to decide. Just vote for your favorite songs from the list below and we'll tally up the top five just before 5.

Get our free mobile app

This Week's Top 5 at 5: Vote for Your 5 Songs

The Best Barbecue Ribs Around Tyler Can Be Found Here: Locals in East Texas speak up about the best place to get ribs.

Blake Shelton Friends and Heroes Tour at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth