Choose your Top 5 favorite songs from the list below. The top five vote-getters each weekday will be played at 5. So, be sure and listen on your radio, right here on KNUE.com or through the new KNUE app, because we could be playing your favorite song. What will we play today? That's for you to decide. Just vote for your favorite songs from the list below and we'll tally up the top five just before 5.

Get our free mobile app

This Week's Top 5 at 5: Vote for Your 5 Songs

If You Want an Astonishing Burger in Longview Check These Places If you're looking for a fantastic burger in Longview here is where you should go:

Most Expensive Airbnb in Lindale Has Toys for Kids of All Ages From the Curious George Nursery to the Stark Tower Bedrooms look at all this property has to offer for $899 per night.