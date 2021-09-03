There is something so fun looking at amazing properties and this place in Chandler is one that will make your jaw drop. It's got quite the price tag listed at $4.7 million dollars and only comes with 2.29 acres but the home is sitting on Lake Palestine and just about everything in this place is amazing. It's the most expensive home in Chandler but you will absolutely fall in love with this place.

The 7 bedroom and 8.5+ bathroom home is at 21395 Jamison Road in Chandler. It was built in 2016 and has been on the market for a little over 70 days. The property comes with a 3 car garage and according to realtor.com has HOA fees near $170 per month.

The Most Expensive Property in Chandler is Like Something Out of a Movie

The house itself is stunning with a mostly open floorplan and every detail matching perfectly. It's over 9,000 square feet and has an exercise room, home office, game room, and a really cool looking movie room.

The Expensive Home in Chandler Has it's Own Helipad

This place looks straight out of a movie with it's own helipad and boat house with covered lifts for boats, jet skis and kayaks. This place has a 1,200 square foot air-conditioned garage and the pool and hot tub area look like they should be at a resort in a tropical destination.

When you see the pictures you might just start talking to friends and family to put your money together to purchase this place, it really is that nice.

See the photos for yourself.

