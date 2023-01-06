People Injured After 18-Wheeler Crashes into Chandler, TX City Hall
We received a call from a station listener who reported he'd heard that an 18-wheeler drove into the Chandler, Texas City Hall this morning.
Various media sources and authorities have confirmed that an 18-wheeler truck crashed into the Chandler, Texas City Hall, leaving multiple people injured.
City officials had asked drivers to avoid the area due to the incident that was already causing some congestion. An update reports a normal traffic flow has resumed.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
