Pixar Putt Golf Course Popping Up Across Texas

If you and your family love Disney Pixar movies like Toy Story, Inside Out, Soul and Cars, AND you just so happen to love miniature golf too, then you're in luck because a tour is making its way across the country that combines BOTH.

Pixar Putt is a themed pop-up mini-golf course made up of 18 fun and interactive holes.

According to KSAT, the touring pop-up course, put on by Rockefeller Productions, includes interactive holes inspired by the stories, themes and characters of Disney Pixar films including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Wall-E,” and “Inside Out.”

This Course Is Not Just For Kids, Adults Can Play Too!



Pixar Putt says that their course is quirky, fun and a challenge for adults as well as kids. And if you're a "Disney Adult" without kids, or looking for a super fun date night, they have special 'Pixar Putt After Dark' tee-off times set aside just for adults 18+ on Thursday through Saturday nights from 7pm to close.

If you're Ready To Play, Start Making Way To Houston Or Get Tickets For The Next Tour Stop In San Antonio.

The Pixar Putt tour is currently in Houston at Discovery Green until March 20th and they are open 7 days a week. Then the tour will make its way over to San Antonio and they will set up shop at 125 N. Flores Street near Legacy Park for a limited run April 1 through May 15, and tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday. Hours will be 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3-11 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Pixar Putt After Dark will be 7 p.m. and later on Thursday through Saturday.

Tickets will only be available for purchase digitally, there are no physical tickets available for purchase on site.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Be mindful that you'll need to get your tickets in advance and that a child tickets cover kids ages 3 to 12 years. Players 12 years and older will require an adult ticket and there's a Family Ticket option that includes play for 2 adults and 2 children. Hopefully they will add more Texas dates to their tour and if so, we'll be sure to let you know!

Every Pixar Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

A Five Level Lindale Treehouse On Airbnb Holds A Soccer Team If after watching an episode of 'Treehouse Masters' with Pete Nelson and crew, you have the urge to experience treehouse living, there's a place in Lindale that is perfect.