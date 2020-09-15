Pixel Frames – A Perfect Addition for your Game Room or Man Cave

A few weeks ago, I ran across a video on YouTube of a new product called Pixel Frames. I was in awe. This company has taken stills from some of the biggest 8 bit and 16 bit video games and turned them into 3D and 4D works of art. I immediately added these to my birthday wish list and I now have two. I'm gonna be picking up a couple more in the future.

Some of the biggest games of the 8 bit and 16 bit era of gaming were Castlevania, Contra, Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage and Street Fighter. You mention any of those titles and just about anyone, at the very least, has heard of them. I have played and beaten, multiple times, each one of those games. I still have a love for those games and will fire them up from time to time on the numerous retro consoles I have.

When I saw the thumbnail for this new product on YouTube, I had to take ten minutes and watch as the YouTuber unboxed this new product called Pixel Frames. These are stills from those popular games listed above, and a few others, that have been turned into 3D and 4D pieces of art in a high quality shadow box. I opened two of these yesterday (September 14) for my birthday; Castlevania and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

Both are beautiful pieces of 8 bit and 16 bit video game goodness. If you have a retro video lover in your life, or just need a cool addition to your man cave, Pixel Frames would be perfect. Some are available now while some others are up for pre-order at bigbadtoystore.com for the very reasonable price of $24.99. Get a look below at the other Pixel Frames that are available as of this writing.