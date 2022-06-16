Confirmed: A Popular Gym Chain is Adding a 2nd Tyler, TX Location

Instead of just heading out on his normal route to work out yesterday, a buddy of mine, hoping to duck rush hour traffic here in Tyler, TX, decided to punch Planet Fitness into his phone GPS.

His thought being that a different way may save him a couple of minutes and a headache. He was surprised though when his GPS tried to take him to the outdoor mall, over there next to Studio Movie Grill.

I've been hearing rumblings about a new Planet Fitness in the Rose City, and we can now confirm that those rumors are true. It's great news for folks in South Tyler who are now set to get a new gym in the Cumberland Shopping Center.

A new Planet Fitness is coming to South Tyler! Our brand new facility is being built next to Studio Movie Grill off of S. Broadway Ave in The Village . Join early online today and save during our membership presale. You can look forward to 22,000 sq ft of brand new equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, and expansive Black Card Spa. As a member, enjoy 24/5 access to our brand new facility, plus unlimited fitness training from our certified trainers. Want to get started now? You can download our free app and get access to hundreds of workout videos, personal fitness tracker, and more. We look forward to welcoming you at our brand new location opening soon in South Tyler.

Also, if you didn't know. High school students between the ages of 14 to 19 can work out for free at any of Planet Fitness’ clubs this summer.

