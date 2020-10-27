PlayStation 2 has Turned 20 Years Old and is Still Great

The release of the PlayStation 2 in the United States on October 26, 2020 ushered in a giant leap in video game technology, especially in the graphical sense. The PlayStation 1 featured some ridged polygon figures with, in some cases, some beautiful hand drawn static backgrounds. The PlayStation 2 smoothed out those textures and gave us a game that was very pleasing to the eye. Unknown at the time of release, but a new console war would also begin.

The PlayStation 2 released with ten games; SSX, Tekken Tag Tournament, TimeSplitters, Dead or Alive 2: Hardcore, Ridge Racer V, Smuggler's Run, Midnight Club, Unreal Tournament, Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2 and Armored Core 2. It was considered a lackluster set of games to debut with.

Beyond the games, the PlayStation 2 could play music CD's and DVD's. At the time, DVD players were still very expensive. The PlayStation launched with a price of $299, compared to a $500 to $1,000 price tag for a DVD player at the time. Many picked one up just to play DVD's on.

The PlayStation 2 went on to start many successful video game franchises or continue some good ones started on the PlayStation 1. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, God of War, Ratchet and Clank, Jak and Dexter, Devil May Cry, Kingdom Hearts, Grand Theft Auto and others. Metal Gear and Jak and Dexter are the only two of that list that haven't received a recent release (Metal Gear: Survive doesn't count, awful).

Just over a year later, November 15, 2001, Microsoft released the XBox. This, combined with Nintendo's GameCube, ushered in a new console war. The PlayStation 2 went on to sell about 155 million units, making it the number one selling console of all time and still is.

I had an OG PlayStation 2 until about 2007 or so. I regrettably sold it. But since, I picked up a PlayStation 2 Slim and still love every minute of my PlayStation 2 gaming time. Check out my collection below.