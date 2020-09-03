Celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Super Mario Bros

I believe it was 1989 when me and my sister got our Nintendo Entertainment System. This lead to hours upon hours of playing Super Mario Bros 1, 2 and 3, The Legend of Zelda, Castlevania and many more. September 2020 marks the 35th anniversary of when Super Mario Bros was introduced to us and Nintendo is celebrating in a big way.

In a surprise, but heavily rumored, announcement that was randomly dropped on YouTube and Twitter this morning (September 3), Nintendo announced the celebration of the Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary. The celebration will consist of remastered classic games, cool new products and limited edition releases.

There will a ton of Super Mario Bros themed merchandise available at store.nintendo.com including apparel and Lego themed play sets. Also, there will be special in game Super Mario Bros themed events for Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Mario Kart World Tour.

Of course, different games will be released to celebrate this big anniversary. Coming November 13 will be a throwback to Nintendo's first handheld system, Game & Watch. This will include the original Super Mario Bros and Super Mario Bros 2: The Lost Levels. This looks really cool and I plan on picking this up.

Super Mario 3D World will be getting a Nintendo Switch port from the WiiU with an added level, Bowser's Fury. There will also be a Nintendo Switch Online Service only, battle royale style, Super Mario Bros game called Super Mario Bros 35. This will pit you against 35 other players to see who can come out on top.

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit looks super cool as you can pick up a Mario or Luigi themed radio controlled car and race them in an augmented reality race via your Nintendo Switch. Also, Super Mario All Stars is available in the Super Nintendo app in your Nintendo Switch Online Service right now.

The final release will be a game you will need to jump on right away as it will only be available for a limited time. Super Mario 3D All Stars will be a collection featuring Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. It will only be available through March 31, 2021. The collection releases September 18.

This has been a long awaited celebration for any Nintendo fan. Watch the full presentation at the top of the page of the celebration of one of gaming's most iconic characters.