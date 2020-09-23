Guess Which Movie Is Celebrating A 20th Anniversary This Month…

"Left side! Strong side!" "Alice, are you blind? Don't you see the family resemblance?" "Sunshine!"

Those are just a few of the quotes that come from - in my opinion - the greatest sports movie of all-time. And, that particular movie has a huge anniversary coming up. It was released 20 years ago.

I'm talking about Remember The Titans.

Yes, the movie about the two groups that had to overcome the racial divide and come together to be champions was released back in 2000. According to the IMDB website, it will celebrate it's 20th anniversary on September 29th.

The team up of Herman Boone (played by Denzel Washington) and Bill Yoast (played by Will Patton) as coaches, as well as the team of Julius Campbell (Wood Harris) and Gerry Bertier (Ryan Hurst) who were the team captains, ranks at the top of my list. I know that it's my favorite sports movie, but it also ranks up high as one of my favorite movies, period.

It's brings in humor, sadness, action, joy, and more. It's one of those movies that I have no problem watching on repeat. It never gets old.

And today - or in a few days, technically - it will officially celebrate it's 20th anniversary. Well, we're within a week away, so I say that we go ahead and celebrate now. Right?

One more quote: "You make sure they remember - forever - the night they played the titans!"

There are several more fantastic quotes from the movie, but those are a few of my favorites. What are yours? Let us know in the comments below!