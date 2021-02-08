Lindale’s Miranda Lambert to Play Three Nights at Billy Bob’s Texas

2020 took away one of our favorite activities, live music. It's slowly, but surely, coming back in 2021, with some saying it'll be back in full force come Fall of this year. Masks crossed this comes to fruition. Hearing the announcement from Billy Bob's Texas and Miranda Lambert today (February 8) makes us super excited.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth will be celebrating it's 40th anniversary as the World's Largest Honkytonk this year. To celebrate, Miranda Lambert has booked three straight nights of performances. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 22, 23 and 24, Miranda will be playing a socially distanced, reduced capacity, strict COVID protocols in place show.

If you are a member of Miranda Lambert's Fan Club, Ran Fans, you can buy tickets first this Wednesday, February 10, at 10 a.m. Public tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 12, at 10 a.m. at billybobstexas.com. Prices will range from $50 to $200.

According to Miranda Lambert's Facebook page, this is her first concert in over a year. It'll be nice to see her shake the rust off in her home state. She's been riding high lately with her latest album, Wildcard. "It All Comes Out In The Wash" was the debut release from the album.

It was then followed by "Bluebird", which became Miranda's seventh number one hit.

She is currently climbing the charts with "Settling Down". The video features her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.