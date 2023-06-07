The brave men and women of the Denton Police Department recently helped wrangle a bull that had escaped into a residential neighborhood.

A bull charging around my neighborhood like the one in the video at the bottom of this article is literally my worst nightmare.

Get our free mobile app

And I don't mean figuratively, which is what most people mean when they say literally these days. I literally mean literally.

Once Upon a Time

There were hundreds of acres of grazing fields behind my parent's house where I grew up. Many times, cows pressed up against the barbed-wire fence separating our yard from these fields. I believe there were bulls mixed in as well, but it really didn't matter, I just knew these enormous beasts could charge you like I'd seen in Bugs Bunny cartoons.

via GIPHY

The Incident

One day, when I was about four years old, we were pulling up in our driveway in the old Mercury Monarch, when we realize the fence had broken and a bunch of cows were standing in our backyard. I was terrified. I figured we were all about to die a horrible death under the hooves of these beasts. Our very own personal Running of the Bulls.

Nightmares

For about the next ten years, I always had nightmares about Bulls being inside my house when we would get home. So there's that. Anyways, enjoy the video for yourself, below.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

10 Must-Try Food Stops, From Houston, TX to Dallas, TX