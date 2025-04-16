(KNUE-FM) We all know that as soon as the weather starts heating up in Texas we need to find a way to cool off.

That might mean staying inside and hugging your air conditioner and doing everything possible to not leave the cooler temps indoors.

Although most of us know to expect the heat and we still like to enjoy being outdoors so we look for a body of water to jump in so we can cool off.

But we should probably know which lakes are the most polluted so we can choose a clean body of water for us to enjoy with our family.

Who Has Details on Polluted Lakes in Texas?

Most of us aren’t doing research on clean lakes nearby, although there is a Texas entity that does keep an eye on that for us.

It’s the Texas Commission on Enviromental Quality (TCEQ), they provide comprehensive data and reports to make sure we know what is floating around in the water near us.

Let’s Look at the Most Polluted Lakes in Texas

Before you decide where you want to cool off in the water, let’s take a look at which lakes in Texas are known to be the most polluted.

When in Doubt, Always Stay Out!

If you’re ever questioning whether a lake or body of water is safe for you and your family to enter, you should always stay out.

Never jeopardize the safety and security of your family, it’s just not worth it.

Have fun and be safe as you enjoy all the beautiful lakes that Texas has to offer.

