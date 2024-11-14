He Wanted A Thanksgiving Cake, Instead One Texas Man Got This

The holidays are here. What the heck happened to 2024, amirite? As we get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, and The New Year, Texans are also getting ready for parties. Between the work parties and family parties, hopefully, we'll be fortunate to attend at least one party where people would get a kick outta this.

A Texas man posted a picture of a turkey cake online, and it's plain to see that that is not a turkey on it. He called out Walmart for the faux pas, but we could not confirm that it was indeed Walmart where the cake was baked and decorated.

In fact, we couldn't even confirm if the picture was authentic, what we can confirm is that it is hilarious. And that the levity of the situation was not lost in the comment section.

Jeff H. "Looks like a turd cake. SMH"

Shawn H. "It must have cost turdy dollars. Lmao. I’ll let myself out."

Anita F. "That’s Mr Hanky the Christmas poo!"

Katlyn P. "I asked my 5-year-old what it looked like. He said "that's a poop."

Katyln P., your five-year-old may be on to something. It does appear to look more like a poop than a turkey to everyone. And even though one poster realized what it was, she'd still be open to buying it for her party.

Janet B."I’m glad I’m not the only one who thinks it looks like a turd. But I still think it’s cute."

What do you think the drawing on this cake looks like?

Facebook Facebook loading...

Yeah, it's definitely a poop. Happy Thanksgiving!

Items Included in the Target Thanksgiving Meal for Four for $20 Target has announced a Thanksgiving meal option for only $20 that will feed four people. Here's what will be included. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley