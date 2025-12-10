(KNUE-FM) For years, we were fortunate to have Pop and Nan from the iconic ‘Pop Watch’ channels on social media creating content around Longview and all-over East Texas. As everyone knows, unfortunately, Joe Mack Roy also known as Pop, passed away in August of last year. But the legacy he created in those videos with his grandson Jason continue to do good here in East Texas.

How Pop Watch Became a Beloved East Texas Icon

Pop and Nan’s grandson Jason Roy, who produces all the online videos, took to social media to let everyone know that the Pop Watch online merchandise store is back up and all the proceeds raised through sales will go directly to Neal McCoy’s East Texas Angel Network.

The East Texas Angel Network is set up to assist children who are going through terminal or life-altering illnesses.

READ MORE: Longview Unveils New Mural Honoring Pop Watch Icons

What You Get When You Spend $50 or More

But there is an incentive to do more shopping on the Pop Watch merch store as anyone who spends over $50 will automatically have a few things added to their order. Those items include a FREE 2026 Pop Watch Calendar, Pop Watch Keychain and Pop Watch writing pen.

While it’s great to get all the extra freebies, remember that all the money spend on the Pop Watch merch store will stay here in East Texas to help local kids who need our help.

So, now is the time to place your order and remember it’s all for a great cause. I have some Pop Watch shirts; they are very comfortable!

How to Order Pop Watch Merch Online

If you want to check out the Pop Watch merch store, click here!

