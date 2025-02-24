(Tyler, Texas) - The U.S. Postal service has been under a lot of scrutiny over the last decade or so. Some feel the government entity that delivers our mail each day should become its own thing. It would save us, the tax payers, a lot of money.

Under President Trump's first term, the post office came close to becoming a private business. Could it happen? Who really knows. President Trump, now in his second term, may try again to make some changes to the postal service according to a new report.

The U.S. Postal Service Could Be Facing Some Big Changes

I'll get right to it, according to KETK, President Trump could sign an executive order that would disband the U.S. Postal Service board. This could put the postal service under the control of the Commerce Department. The postal service would then be under direct White House control if it were to happen.

The biggest concern for those opposed to this move is that service to rural homes could be compromised. It could force those residents who depend on the mail service to drive to a branch to pick up letters or packages. Some of those residents don't have the means to do that.

Won't Be and Easy Change

It's a complicated issue for sure. The postal service is its own entity but is still a government run agency. The changes from a government agency to a private company would not be smooth. There would also have to be some changes to the U.S. Constitution since there is verbiage about the post office there.

Nothing has been confirmed as of this writing so we'll just have to wait and see what happens. President Trump has been on a tear since day one cutting spending any and everywhere he can. This could be one of those spending cuts.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: You're Forbidden From Gifting Your Mail Carrier These Items in Texas

READ MORE: Beware of Seeds From China Showing Up in Your Texas Mailbox

Feds Warn All of Texas Not to Put These 12 Things in Your Wallet There's lots of personal information that is carried around in our wallets on a daily basis that can easily be stolen. Learn what not to carry in your wallet or purse. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, Getty Images