(Tyler, Texas) - We all have that dream of becoming an instant multi-millionaire with the Texas Lottery. Sure, that million dollar dream could turn into a nightmare, but that shouldn't stop us from trying. The first step to winning, though, is to pick the right numbers.

There's no real formula to get that done, it really is luck of the draw (I always intend my puns). That doesn't mean that a little strategy shouldn't be used to find that right combination. That's where some new statistics come into play.

A Strategy for Picking Numbers

The upcoming Powerball drawing is sitting at $565 million as of this writing on August 14, 2025, at 2:45 p.m. (KXAN). There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning that money. Some new statistics have been released that show the numbers that have been picked the most over the years.

In no way does this mean these numbers are an automatic win. They could be worth a manual pick, though, just to see how it all works out. These stats come from powerball.net (I'd link to it but our company firewall is preventing that because it's considered a gambling site. I'll link to KXAN for this information.)

The Numbers

Of the 3,600 Powerball drawings that have taken place since 1992, 39, 23, 32, 36, and 16 have been drawn the most. The Powerball numbers that have been drawn the most are 20, 18, 9, 24, and 6. There are some numbers that can be considered "overdue" for a win, too.

Those numbers include 10, 20, 22, 26, 39, 41, 47, 56, 66, and 68. For the Powerball, 1, 4, 7, 10, 13, 15, 16, 17, and 26. Again, we're not saying that these numbers should be played but maybe these numbers should be used in some form or fashion for the next drawing just to see how they do.

We All Can Dream, Can't We?

All this is wishful thinking, of course. But if we didn't have dreams, we wouldn't have anything to work for. Here's wishing some luck for you, and me, as we purchase our tickets for the next big Powerball drawing.

