(Longview, Texas) - You know, I don't win all the time but it is fun to play the Texas Lottery. It's that anticipation of matching a number and revealing a prize underneath that makes it fun. As the saying goes, you can't win if you don't play, right?

I've never had the courage to buy a $100 scratch off ticket. I did buy a $50 ticket one time. I lost. Yup, didn't even get my money back. That's probably why I've never made that move yet. One day I will just for kicks.

These are the Newest Tickets Available to Play

On the Texas Lottery website, you'll find a page that lists all of the current games to play and the jackpots that are still available to win. A lot of people like having this page because it plays into their strategy of which games to play. It also tells how old the game is and when a game will be closing.

These tickets, with the exception of two, have all been released this month. They range from $2 up to $100 for each ticket. That $100 ticket has a grand prize of $7.5 million with a total of four of those prizes to win. I'd drop $100 on that just to take a chance at the $7.5 million.

15 of the Newest Tickets to Play This Month

The tickets below will for sure be fun to play whether you get them at a kiosk or at your local gas station. There's even a new Break the Bank, one of the oldest running games in the Texas Lottery, to play. Check them out below and good luck bringing home that hopeful big win.

The 10 Brand New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play in August (Accurate as of August 5, 2025) The Texas Lottery has released some new scratch offs with some big jackpots ready for you to win. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

READ MORE: Someone Please Take the Keys to the Dallas Cowboys Away From the Jones Family

READ MORE: The A.I. TikTok Channel That's Roasting East Texas Right Now