(Tyler, Texas) - You don't need me to tell you it's hot. We're enjoying some time outside but we're really enjoying our air conditioning units, too. Some of you may spend part of that indoor time scratching off a Texas Lottery ticket.

There's a hop in that scratching to fast track your financial goals by taking that chance at winning the lottery. I mean, why not? A couple of bucks could turn into a multi-comma payout. So I found five of the newest Texas Lottery scratch offs with million dollar, or more, jackpots ready for you to win.

Million Dollar, or More, Jackpot Ready to Win

Being financially stable is certainly easier said than done. It takes a lot of patience, it takes a lot of will power to save what little can be put back just to survive on the daily. With inflation, the cost of literally everything going up and wages not going up, it's hard.

I am not at all advocating everyone to spend every free dollar on games of chance, but there is nothing wrong with doing it from time to time. I do it every other month or so but don't spend anymore than $20 to $30. I can stand to lose that much.

I'm Realistic With My Expectations

I am well aware that the chances of winning that big prize are very low. That doesn't make playing any less fun, though. The more the ticket costs, the more reward there could possibly be. $1 dollar scratch offs offer the highest win percentage but lower payout while a $100 ticket offers the lowest win percentage but larger payout.

If you or someone you know someone has a gambling problem, there are plenty of resources to help kick that addiction.

gamblersanonymous.org

If in the Austin area call 512-860-2958

If in the DFW and West Texas area call 817-371-0624

If in the Houston area call 855-442-7105

If in the San Antonio area call 210-705-4429

Each of the five tickets below has at least one million dollar prize still available. Take a look at them and get ready to play and hopefully win big.

The 5 Newest Million Dollar Prizes on Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Wouldn't it be cool to scratch for 90 seconds and come away a millionaire? Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

