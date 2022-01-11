You might never have to worry about getting home safely after visiting the pub, seeing as how you could soon own your own English Pub inside of a home that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas. Whoever ends up purchasing this place must love enjoying adult beverages in their very own pub, but there are things that I'm sure they will want to improve as it was built in 1962. But you should check out the photos of this home in Tyler, Texas with it's own English Pub.

From the outside it looks like any other house around East Texas, it looks nice made of brick and there are lots of trees on the property. The address for this piece of property is 815 Shepherd Lane in Tyler, TX 75701. It's a 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. The home has been on the market for 40 days, with the list price of $499,995 which is a little higher than other homes in the same area. But those other homes don't come with their own English Pub.

This Tyler Home For Sale is Nice Beyond the English Pub

Obviously, everyone loves looking at the Pub inside of this home, but it's also sitting on over an acre of land in a very popular area within the city of Tyler. There is also plenty of things still available to increase the value of this home and make it your own. The first thing that sticks out to me would be replacing the bright yellow wallpaper within the kitchen, dining room, and laundry room. But maybe bright yellow wallpaper is your thing.

Where Did an English Pub End Up in This Tyler, Texas Home That Is For Sale?

A master carpenter started making the dream come true in 1976, with many décor items coming from The Wrecking Bar in Dallas and The London Shop in Tyler. There are so many extras you will have to look at the photos for yourself.

Tyler, TX House With It's Own English Pub Inside A few things need updates in this home, but it's pretty cool as there is an English Pub inside.

