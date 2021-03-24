Randy Rogers, Aaron Watson, Cody Johnson, Bri Bagwell Win Big at T3R Music Awards
This week folks in the Texas / Red Dirt industry and fans were in Arlington for the 11th annual Texas Regional Radio Music Awards. Big winners for the night included Aaron Watson, who went home with Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year, and Bri Bagwell won her 47th Female Vocalist of the Year.
Both Watson and Bagwell were also awarded decade honors, and Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers who together aren't technically a duo or group, but do have groups of their own won Duo/Group/Band, Single, Album and Video of The Year.
Here are this year's winners:
Entertainer of the Year
AARON WATSON
Male Vocalist of the Year
AARON WATSON
Female Vocalist of the Year
BRI BAGWELL
Duo/Group/Band of the Year
RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN
New Male Vocalist of the Year
HAYDEN HADDOCK
New Female Vocalist of the Year
MORGAN ASHLEY
New Duo/Group/Band of the Year
THE STATELINE BAND
Single of the Year (Artist/Producer)
“Rodeo Clown” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN
Album of the Year (Artist/Producer)
“Hold My Beer 2” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN
BRANDON JENKINS Memorial Songwriters Award (Songwriter)
“Feels Like Country Music” - JON WOLFE
Music Video of the Year (Artist/Producer-Director)
“Rodeo Clown” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN
Record Producer of the Year
STORMY COOPER
Recording Studio of the Year
YELLOWDOG STUDIOS - WIMBERLY
Entertainer of the Decade
RANDY ROGERS BAND
Male Vocalist of the Decade
AARON WATSON and CODY JOHNSON
Female Vocalist of the Decade
BRI BAGWELL
Duo/Group/Band of the Decade
RANDY ROGERS BAND
This year The Texas Regional Radio Music Awards assert that enough people were able to navigate their website to garner over 60,000 votes.