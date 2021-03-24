Randy Rogers, Aaron Watson, Cody Johnson, Bri Bagwell Win Big at T3R Music Awards

Courtesy of Hold My Beer, Bri Bagwell, Aaron Watson, Cody Johnson

This week folks in the Texas / Red Dirt industry and fans were in Arlington for the 11th annual Texas Regional Radio Music Awards. Big winners for the night included Aaron Watson, who went home with Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year, and Bri Bagwell won her 47th Female Vocalist of the Year.

Both Watson and Bagwell were also awarded decade honors, and Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers who together aren't technically a duo or group, but do have groups of their own won Duo/Group/Band, Single, Album and Video of The Year.

Here are this year's winners:

Entertainer of the Year
AARON WATSON

Male Vocalist of the Year
AARON WATSON

Female Vocalist of the Year
BRI BAGWELL

Duo/Group/Band of the Year
RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN

New Male Vocalist of the Year
HAYDEN HADDOCK

New Female Vocalist of the Year
MORGAN ASHLEY

New Duo/Group/Band of the Year
THE STATELINE BAND

Single of the Year (Artist/Producer)
“Rodeo Clown” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN

Album of the Year (Artist/Producer)
“Hold My Beer 2” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN

BRANDON JENKINS Memorial Songwriters Award (Songwriter)
“Feels Like Country Music” - JON WOLFE

Music Video of the Year (Artist/Producer-Director)
“Rodeo Clown” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN

Record Producer of the Year
STORMY COOPER

Recording Studio of the Year
YELLOWDOG STUDIOS - WIMBERLY

Entertainer of the Decade
RANDY ROGERS BAND

Male Vocalist of the Decade
AARON WATSON and CODY JOHNSON

Female Vocalist of the Decade
BRI BAGWELL

Duo/Group/Band of the Decade
RANDY ROGERS BAND

This year The Texas Regional Radio Music Awards assert that enough people were able to navigate their website to garner over 60,000 votes.

