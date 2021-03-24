This week folks in the Texas / Red Dirt industry and fans were in Arlington for the 11th annual Texas Regional Radio Music Awards. Big winners for the night included Aaron Watson, who went home with Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year, and Bri Bagwell won her 47th Female Vocalist of the Year.

Both Watson and Bagwell were also awarded decade honors, and Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers who together aren't technically a duo or group, but do have groups of their own won Duo/Group/Band, Single, Album and Video of The Year.

Here are this year's winners:

Entertainer of the Year

AARON WATSON

Male Vocalist of the Year

AARON WATSON

Female Vocalist of the Year

BRI BAGWELL

Duo/Group/Band of the Year

RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN

New Male Vocalist of the Year

HAYDEN HADDOCK

New Female Vocalist of the Year

MORGAN ASHLEY

New Duo/Group/Band of the Year

THE STATELINE BAND

Single of the Year (Artist/Producer)

“Rodeo Clown” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN

Album of the Year (Artist/Producer)

“Hold My Beer 2” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN

BRANDON JENKINS Memorial Songwriters Award (Songwriter)

“Feels Like Country Music” - JON WOLFE

Music Video of the Year (Artist/Producer-Director)

“Rodeo Clown” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN

Record Producer of the Year

STORMY COOPER

Recording Studio of the Year

YELLOWDOG STUDIOS - WIMBERLY

Entertainer of the Decade

RANDY ROGERS BAND

Male Vocalist of the Decade

AARON WATSON and CODY JOHNSON

Female Vocalist of the Decade

BRI BAGWELL

Duo/Group/Band of the Decade

RANDY ROGERS BAND

This year The Texas Regional Radio Music Awards assert that enough people were able to navigate their website to garner over 60,000 votes.