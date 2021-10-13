Tops in Texas: Can Jon Wolfe Keep His Latest Smash at No. 1?

This week JON WOLFE'S "Tequila Sundown" looks to stay on top of Texas radio, but to do it Jon will have to hold off Randall King's "Record High" and the man-duet from Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers "Rhinstoned."

Meanwhile The Honk Tonk Kid's latest is making a splash, as "Crash Landing from Aaron Watson is The Most Added and Greatest Spin Gainer this week.

10. Prophets and Outlaws featuring Pat Green - Little Bit of Love

9. Bri Bagwell - Heroes

8. Cody Johnson - Till You Can't

7. Chad Cooke Band - Senorita Sky

6. Cody Jinks - All it Cost Me Was Everything

5. Drew Fish Band - One Beer at a Time

4. Josh Abbott Band - Real Damn Good

3. Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen - Rhinestoned

2. Randall King - Record High

1. Jon Wolfe - Tequila Sundown

Big congratulations to Jon Wolfe who stays on top with his latest stone-cold country smash, "Tequila Sundown." Song rankings compiled each week by CDX Traction - Texas.

