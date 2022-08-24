Rapper 50 Cent Announces Partnership With Houston Texans

If you don't know by now, you can now consider hip hop mogul 50 Cent a Texan. Since his "relocation" to H-Town, the "Get Rich Or Die Tryin" MC has made strides to show that he wants to be a part of the community there and he just struck a partnership with the city's NFL team further solidifying his love of the city.

The Rapper And The Team Announced The Partnership Involving 50's Sire Spirits Brand.

According to the Houston Texans, the Power mogul announced a deal with the team that will see his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne (translated into English as "The Kings Path") become the Official Cognac and Champagne of the Houston Texans.

Not Only That, The Sire Spirts Brand Will Sponsor A Giveaway On Gamedays

The Texans' 50/50 Jackpot will now be presented by Jackson's G-Unity Foundation, which empowers children and youth in America's cities to develop confidence, strength and skills to win in life. This isn't the only pro sports team in Houston that's working with 50. He struck a deal earlier in March with the Houston Rockets to be that franchise's official cognac and champagne.

In 2021, 50 announced the G-Unity Business Lab in partnership with the Houston Independent School District.

The after-school entrepreneurship program provides academic and social services to high-school youth residing in high-need communities by delivering a highly-focused, year-long course on entrepreneurship. This year, the program is doubling in size to service six high schools in Houston. In March, he awarded a $48,000 college scholarship to a high school student through his G-Star program. Its clear that 50 has a lot of love for his new hometown as he continues to find ways to give back!

