You've heard of the movie, 'Snakes On A Plane' but thanks to the sunny spring weather and the life cycle of rattlesnakes, we have ' Snakes On A Beach" to watch ( out for) too.

Apparently, we're not the only ones who enjoy taking in some sun on the beaches in Texas!

Rattlesnakes love Texas beaches too! Particularly the DUNES!

Not one, but two rattlesnakes, were spotted 'sunning' themselves on the beach dunes at Padre Island during Spring Break. Thankfully no one, nor pet, was bitten by either snake, but it does offer caution once again to the danger of frolicking in the sand dunes along the beaches in South Texas.

The news of the sun-loving rattlesnakes was first reported by the San Antonio Express News.

Several species of snakes are known to be attracted to the warm sand and sunshine along the coastline of South Texas but unfortunately, the Western or Texas diamondback is native to most parts of our state AND on the dunes and beaches, like the ones at Port A, Padre Island, and Galveston, with these rattlesnakes, boasting as the majority of venomous snakes who call the dunes and flats, 'home.'

Dr. Richard Henderson in the Galveston Wave reported in 2018 that " There are likely several thousand diamondback rattlesnakes that inhabit Galveston and Pelican Island."

He goes on to caution that during the summer that year, a man in Corpus Christi was actually bitten by a rattlesnake head that had been severed twenty minutes earlier!

If you are bitten by a rattlesnake, your first step is to call 911. Mayo Clinic offers additional steps to take here as well.

While it is a natural reaction to want to kill the snake immediately upon you, a loved one or a beloved pet being harmed, "your first priority must be to seek immediate medical attention for yourself and your pet."

It's hard to keep in mind at times, especially during your weekend or summer vacation on the beach that snakes are not only an important part of the ecosystem, they naturally control rodent populations.

One way to look at this is to ask yourself, would you rather have to look to avoid an occasional snake on the beach or a rat infestation and subsequent investigation.

There is an educational article on the Araman website that you can read here titled, " Probably More Than You Wanted to Know About Rattlesnake Venom. It's worth the read,

Be careful on the dunes folks, and watch your pets as they play in the sand too.

