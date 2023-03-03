Thousands of Rattlesnakes Call Our Most Popular TX Beaches Home

Get our free mobile app

Watch where you walk if you're headed to the Texas coastline for Spring Break because rattlesnakes love Texas beaches too!

You've heard of the movie, 'Snakes On A Plane' but thanks to the sunny spring weather and the life cycle of rattlesnakes, we have ' Snakes On A Beach' to watch (out for) too.

Rattlesnakes are on the move in the thousands during the Spring.

And that means we're not the only ones who enjoy taking in some sun on the beaches in Texas for Spring Break.

Rattlesnakes love Texas beach dunes!

In this Youtube video, below compliments of KRIS6, you can see reporter Seth Covar showing tourists a video of a rattlesnake making his way back to the dunes he calls home by Bob Hall Pier in Corpus.

Many were shocked! Texans? Not so much.

If you know someone who is traveling to Texas beaches, please warn them that thousands of rattlesnakes live on the dunes.

WATCH WHERE YOU WALK!

There are actually SEVERAL species of snakes that are known to be attracted to the warm sand and sunshine along the coastline of South Texas but the Western or Texas diamondback is native to most parts of our state AND on the dunes of our most popular beaches.

Port A, Padre Island, and Galveston are just a few of the popular beaches rattlesnakes call home.

Dr. Richard Henderson in the Galveston Wave reported in 2018 that " There are likely several thousand diamondback rattlesnakes that inhabit Galveston and Pelican Island."

What should you do if you are bitten by a rattlesnake?

If you are bitten by a snake, your first step is to call 911.

Be safe this Spring Break and remember your fur babies should not play in the dunes either.