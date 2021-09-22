This is huge news for Texans! And congrats to our fellow Texans in Galveston who will be bringing the world's third largest cruise line to our Texas port in 2023!

AND this will be the first time ever that Norwegian Cruise Line will begin regular cruises from Galveston.

Better yet? You'll be cruising out on the gorgeous new Norwegian Prima, which they describe as one of their "newest and most innovative ships!"

And you may be wondering, will we be sailing to Norway? Actually no, this one is all about the Caribbean. First stop is in Costa Maya where you'll have the chance to do some snorkeling and check out the amazing beauty of the second-largest reef in the world--the stunningly beautiful Mesoamerican Reef!

After that, the journey continues to Harvest Caye, their resort-style destination where you can kick back and bask in the paradise-like beauty of a beach-side villa. For the more adventurous among us, this is a great stop for ziplining over those gorgeous waters.

Then, the next stop is in Roatan where you can enjoy the wildlife at one of their nature preserves...and on it goes.

But in addition to the stops, the ship itself offers plenty of fun adventure. From Go-Karts, crazy awesome mini-golf, fabulous shows and nightlife, water park escapades, and even the cutting edge fun of VR experiences, you'll never be bored. (Unless you just want to, of course.)

Do we even need to mention all of the fabulous food? If you're ready to learn more and start making a travel plan, we'll include a link for you below. But first, let's take a quick tour of the beautiful Norwegian Prima:

A Look Inside the Stunning Norwegian Prima, Set to Sail Out of Galveston TX in 2023! Cruise thru the Caribbean and enjoy this innovative ship's go-karts, mini-golf, fabulous shows and nightlife, water slides, and even the cutting edge fun of VR!

